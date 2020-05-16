Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Ifu Ennada, born Iheme Faith Uloma, has revealed she prefers older men for marriage to their younger counterparts.

According to the Abia State born quite outspoken diva, she is considering saying yes to the marriage proposal of a man much older than her.

She says, “I have a man that has proposed marriage to me. We have been friends for some couple of years and he is much older than I am. I like and would want to date an older man because they are more inspiring. Men that are within my age bracket would be more about the latest iPhone, TikToks videos and all sorts of trends.

I can’t marry a man that’s 3 years older than me. What will I do with him? Teach him A, B, C? I know there are some guys in that age group that are mature upstairs, but most of them will have me playing mother role before I even become a mother. I helped my mum with my younger siblings and currently I basically play mother role. I need a breath of fresh air. I want to be somebody’s pet for once, that’s why I would prefer older men to younger ones.”

Beautiful Ifu who claims she is still a virgin added that she had concluded on becoming a mother in few years time, married or not.

“In the next 3 years, I’ll have a daughter or a son or both, married or not.”

