According to the report, President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump is now a Georgetown University law graduate.

The report revealed that Tiffany Trump virtually graduated from law school on Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as her graduation ceremony was cancelled due to the health crisis in the US and across the world.

The 26-year-old has since been receiving numerous congratulatory messages from friends and family on social media.

Well, the latest congratulatory message is from her father, Donald Trump, who is super excited to have a lawyer in the family.

Donald Trump in a tweet wrote, “Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!”

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

