Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has reacted to the death of a 16-year-old girl who was murdered by a trigger-happy policeman.
The mother one took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of the deceased and slammed the many atrocities caused by the men in force in the country.
She wrote;
”Over the seas and right on our doorstep, there is so much evil in the World … kaduna killings, SARZ brutality, black lives matter, so many of us dying. So many that we don’t even hear about because they don’t have a hashtag. Today has been a horrible day 💔”
