One of the cutest open letters you’d be reading today on Instagram will be that of Justin Bieber to his wife, Hailey.

The music star in a short but very cute note shared on his Instagram page on Saturday, May 16, 2020, had the most amazing words to say to his wife.

“Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You’re humility, joy, and desire to grow blows me away!” he wrote.

“I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER 🥰”

Bieber and Hailey tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in South Carolina on Monday, September 30, 2019.

According to PEOPLE, the couple said their vows in front of 154 guests at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The roll call of the celebrities who turned up for the wedding included Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Ed Sheeran, Jaden Smith, Usher, the Baldwin brothers, and several models.