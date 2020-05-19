Nigerian singer, Kcee’s wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo has taken to social media to share an adorable video of her new baby boy, King Kwemchukwu Okonkwo.

The proud mother shared the video via Instagram and also penned down a heartwarming message to him, expressing her love for him and thanking him for coming into their lives.

She wrote,

“Dear ovaries,

I just want to let you know that we are done for good! No matter how much you tickle whenever I’m staring at baby King, we are not going through this process again… Thank you for giving me the most handsome boy ever as a son, I appreciate  Regards, Mummy King 老”

Kcee and his wife welcomed the new baby some few weeks back.

