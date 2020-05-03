Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele has taken to her official Twitter handle to celebrate legendary actress, Genevieve Nnaji on the occasion of her 41st birthday.

Funke, in her birthday message, wished the legendary screen diva many more fruit years ahead on earth.

Also, she prays she keeps soaring higher in her doings.

The legendary actress shared a photo on her official Instagram page on Saturday, 2nd May that got fans comparing her to a 19-year-old lady.

She wrote, “Happy birthday my darling sister!!! Here’s wishing you many more fruitful years on earth!! Keep soaring, Genny.”

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday my darling sister!!! Here’s wishing you many more fruitful years on earth!! Keep soaring Genny❤️❤️ @GenevieveNnaji1 https://t.co/uUlGJwlpCE — funke Akindele Bello (@funkeakindele) May 3, 2020

