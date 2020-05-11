Nigerians have reacted differently to the full childbirth video Toyin Abraham shared on mother’s day. The mother of one who decided to prove many wrong by posting the full video of how she birthed her child in the labour room, has come under criticism for showing too much of her personal life.

While many were entertained with the video, some actually think Toyin did too much by showing the world the video of her cesarean section.

See some comments below;

“Hmmm , we are all happy for you, this woman keep your family from social media, I will keep telling you, you will still show us the video how you make love…,, with all you ve been tru, u never learn, not all people are happy you were married , giving birth, d secrete should be btw you and God, not here . Keep this baby from social media you got lots of enemies”

“This is too much to be on social media. We need to keep most things private”

“U are right. Everything on social media Funke Akindele has learnt her own lesson in a hard way now.”

“This is private mummy ire….lot of mothers passed through this..but they keep it as a secrete please be caution…….”

“people supporting her, that’s how they put all their lives on social media, even if they are eating, every woman went tru child labour, why is bringing it here. She never learn , she should go and learn from Funke akindele”

