Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo is a Nigerian journalist, an activist against gun violence, social media personality, and Nigeria’s self-acclaimed investigative journalist, but most importantly, she is the chief torn in Nigeria’s singer Davido’s flesh as she recently accused Davido of killing his 3 friends.

Kemi recently made her case known against Davido in a recent tweet she shared on her Twitter page today. She wrote “You killed your three friends, Your state’s first 3 Corona deaths were your 2 drivers and a contact. You posted on Snap that you have #Covid19 then deleted it in seconds, pushing it to your baby mama. Living an imaginary life is sure rugged. Marriage my ass. #Kemitalks”

Davido has not responded to Kemi’s accusation as is his fashion. Just this month alone, Kemi has taken shots at Davido’s fiancee, Chioma, claiming that her Engagement ring has been taken away from her. Now she has Davido in her crosshairs.

