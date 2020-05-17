Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo is a Nigerian journalist, an activist against gun violence, and social media personality

In a recent tweet, the popular journalist suggested that Davido have collected back the engagement ring which he gave Chioma recently

Taking to Twitter, Kemi asked her fans whether any of them was aware of the reason why Chioma Rowland‘s engagement ring was taken back.

In her words;

“#BREAKING EXCLUSIVE. Does anyone know why Chioma Rowland’s engagement ring to singer Davido taken from her?#Kemitalks”.

While most of her fans were curious to know the reason behind her claims, she was also criticized for her obsession with Davido’s affairs.

