Not many people would have believed the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will go on this long considering Kim’s lifestyle, however, she has managed to stay with her husband through thin and thorn and now considered to be one of the most successful women in the world.

Kim Kardashian took to social media in the early hours of today to drop some photo of her and Kanye West to mark their 6th year anniversary.

She captioned it, “6 years down; forever to go Until the end.”

They have 4 kids together during their 6 years of marriage and are waxing stronger by the day.

Although at some points there were news of tension between the pair, they have, however, managed to work things out to build the dynasty which they both now own plus the fact that Kanye is now a billionaire all thanks to Kim.

