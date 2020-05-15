Ex-BBNaija housemate, Kim Oprah is in a celebration mood as she just garnered 800k followers on her verified Instagram page.

Chinonso Ibinabo Opara, popularly known as Kim Oprah, a former BB Naija housemate was born on December 15, 1995 and she hails from Imo state. The 23-year-old is a TV presenter and model. She also owns her own business.

Kim Oprah recently refuted claims that she got engaged. According to her, the news of her engagement which was going around on social media at the time was false.

Kim Oprah went on to reveal that she is still very single and searching.

