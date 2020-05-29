A Nigerian Doctor on twitter has aired his inner relationship wisdom as he shared his opinion on dating.

The doctor identified as @aproko_doctor on Twitter referred to men as kings and advised that they should stay away from women who see them as their financial breakthrough.

He said that men should not date women who depend on them to pay their bills.

His tweet reads ;

“Kings, don’t date people who depend on you to pay their bills.”

In other news, Beautiful Nigerian social media sensation, Adedamola Adewale, popularly known as Adeherself has revealed that Nigerian singer, Teni Apata has sent the sum of 100,000 to her mother.

The social media influencer and content creator is widely known for her hilarious videos where she switches from a deep, Yoruba accent to an Indian accent. These impeccable skills have made quite a lot of people wonder if she has Indian root.

