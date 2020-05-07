Music video director, Clarence Peters and his crew members have reportedly been released by the police after the autopsy result of late Love Divine also known as Picture Kodak came out.

The autopsy result checks the alibi that the late video vixen died of electric shock.

Clarence Peters and his crew members were released to his father and juju music icon, Sir Shina Peters at the Panti Police station

Kodak died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 while charging her phone in Clarence’s dance studio. She is believed to have been electrocuted.

A fund raising campaign has been set for her by her dance crew members on her instagram page. May her soul rest in peace, Amen.

