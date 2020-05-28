The Kogi state government has rejected claims by the Nigeria Center for Disease Center (NCDC), that two cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the state.

The NCDC in its data released for Wednesday, May 27, said two cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the state that was hitherto free of the disease.

However, in a statement released this morning, the Kogi State Commissioner of Health, Saka Haruna Audu, said the state government has developed “full testing capacity” and “conducted hundreds of tests” which have come back negative. The government says they would not be a party to any ”fictitious COVID-19 claims”

“Kogi State till this very moment is Covid-19 free. We have developed full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have come back negative.

We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious COVID-19 claims which is why we do not recognise any COVID-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us.

Any attempt to force us to announce a case of COVID-19 will be vehemently rejected.” he said.

The commissioner asked residents of the state to continue to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

