Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo also known as Prof. Johnbull has in a new statement has advised ladies against throwing expensive wedding parties as they plan to get married.

Kanayo made this known via a TikTok video he shared on his Instagram page today.

The popular actor while speaking in the clip stressed that expensive wedding parties do not guarantee a successful married life as he urged single ladies to save up for the rainy days.

According to him, saving would help the couple take proper care of their children when they finally arrive.

“Ladies, focus more on building a successful and peaceful marriage, rather than a lavish and expensive wedding party. I tell you what, from experience, expensive wedding parties do not guarantee you a successful married life. Save up, the children are coming” he said.

