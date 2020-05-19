A black lady has left many on social media in shock as she turned 50 with many refusing to believe that is her actual age.
The 50-year-old woman who would easily pass for a teenager shared some stunning photos to mark her birthday and captioned the photos she shared “Blessed to see 50. Yes, 50 #5/15 .”
She also revealed she is a business woman with three children.
Saida wrote in another post;
“Not only am I looking good at 50, but I am also raising future businesswomen. My two oldest have been getting started on their business endeavors, so feel free to check them out too”
