A black lady has left many on social media in shock as she turned 50 with many refusing to believe that is her actual age.

The 50-year-old woman who would easily pass for a teenager shared some stunning photos to mark her birthday and captioned the photos she shared “Blessed to see 50. Yes, 50 #5/15 .”

She also revealed she is a business woman with three children.

Saida wrote in another post;

“Not only am I looking good at 50, but I am also raising future businesswomen. My two oldest have been getting started on their business endeavors, so feel free to check them out too”

See photos;

