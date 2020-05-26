A lady took to social media to share some saucy photos of her to celebrate her graduation.

However, what should have been a moment for her to receive goodwill messages from people saw her earn heavy criticisms from users on Twitter.

The lady identified as @LILJOSIEEVERT, disclosed she just graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing but the celebration speaks of something else entirely.

Her followers were not feeling the photos she shared as they took to shaming her for her choice of graduation outfit.

The outfit was a skimpy dress that exposed more than it covered but she didn’t care.

While some other people still went on to congratulate her not minding her outfit.

See reactions on Twitter;

