Nollywood actress, Glory Odum has cried out for justice after a lady was allegedly killed by her abusive husband.

Gloria Odum further disclosed that the husband is proposing for a money settlement.

The actress wrote;

“Marriage is not a do or die affair oo

So her husband slaughtered her for no reason and no one is saying anything about it!

This wasn’t an accident, she was butchered with machete by her husband.. now I’m hearing they are proposing to use money to settle it , settle what? Life for money ?

This event happened yesterday evening in Rumuji town emohua local government Rivers state.

Oh I pity her children, how will they take this , their mum was killed by their father!”

This is another tale of domestic violence. We can only hope that victims would learn to seek for help or cry out before they become victims of horrible deaths by the hands of their loved ones.

