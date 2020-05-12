In a bizarre development, a lady, seeming to be of African-decent has sparked controversy online after she tore a page from the holy book of the Christian faith, the Bible and uses it to smoke weed.

According to the pictures that surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, the lady tore out the part of the Bible asking wives to be submissive to their husbands and rolls it up into a joint.

In the 4 pictures collaged into one, it shows the lady holding up the torn-out page to reveal the Bible passage as well as shards of weed just close to it. Another frame of the picture shows the controversial lady rolling up the page alongside the weed into a joint, preparing it for her personal use. The last frame of the picture shows the lady holding up her little creation in her mouth as she smokes the weed.

The reason why the lady carried out such a contentious act remains unknown, though it seems as if she is sending out a strong message to single ladies, married women, and brides to be at large.

However, Nigerians have taken to their personal accounts on Twitter and Instagram to decry the act.

Here’s some of what they have to say:

One @elvinathegoddess wrote:

“May God forgive you.”

Another @dj_lumen1 said:

“What a world we live in, no fear of God.” in an Instagram comment.

Also, others sympathized with her in a bid to justify the reasons for carrying out her actions, see some reactions:

One @ann_ibe wrote:

“Imagine the kind of pain that’ll make her want to do this, so sad.”

Another @jbreedquotes wrote:

“I think she is depressed, confused or worse, a victim of abuse.”

