Oluwafunmilola Adisa, the 22-year-old lady who drowned her one-year-old daughter, Oluwanifemi, has given reasons for her action.

Adisa, who lived with her older sister in Gowon estate in Lagos, reported herself to the police on May 11 after she drowned her own child.

In a video interview with Punch, Adisa gave a vivid description of how she drowned the little girl.

She also gave reasons for her action. She said she was ashamed of being a single mother. She also said being a single mother affected her education. She added that the fact that the father of her child played no role in her life didn’t help matters.

Watch the video below:

