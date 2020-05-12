According to the report, the General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Mr. Olajide Oduyoye disclosed that it has commenced the release of vehicles impounded between 1st and 14th April, 2020 as directed by Gov. Jide Sanwo-Olu during the lockdown order of the Federal Government

Oduyoye, on Monday, explained that the directive was part of the State Government’s concession to vehicle owners in order to ameliorate the economic hardship caused by the lockdown order instituted to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

While noting that the directive was not extended to those who violated the order after the 14th of April, the GM called on owners to visit the Agency with valid documents such as vehicle licence, roadworthiness certificate and insurance documents to collect their vehicles.

Oduyoye used the opportunity to advise Lagos residents to support the State and Federal Governments in the fight against COVID-19 by complying with laid down guidelines, in order to flatten the curve, especially in Lagos State.

The General Manager implored all LASTMA staffers to be good ambassadors of the State Government in carrying out their duties of enforcing the traffic law and guidelines for the gradual ease of the lockdown order in Lagos.

HOT NOW