Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Sunday announced that Lagos has discharged another 21 COVID-19 patients in the state.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu revealed that of the 21 COVID-19 patients; 4 are females and 17 males, and all of them are Nigerians.

He stated that they have been discharged from the state isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu said, “The patients, 3 from Onikan, 1 from Eti-Osa, 1 from First Cardiology Hospital, 6 from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged today having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings.

With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities has risen to 469. The discharge of #COVID19 patients is encouraging but we must continue to practice hand hygiene, wear a mask and physically distance ourselves when outdoors.”

He added that if Nigerians continue to do the right things and obey the stipulated public health safety guidelines, together the chain of transmission of COVID-19 can be broken.

