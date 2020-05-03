President Muhammadu Buhari directed Lagos state lockdown to be relaxed starting from the 4th of May, 2020.

The directive issued on the 27th of April 2020 has had residents of Lagos excited and anticipating things going back to normal.

“Freedom at last”, many will say but is it true freedom?

How long will it last?

Is there a possibility, we will have another lockdown after this one?

Let’s explore 3 reasons why I think the Lagos lockdown is too early to be eased.

1. The Instance of Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, told Ghanaians living in country’s two major cities, Accra and Kumasi they can go back to their normal life and move freely citing “severe difficulties for all across the country, especially for the poor and vulnerable” as a major reason for lifting the lockdown.

Fourteen days after; even with the President directing citizens to practice social distancing and personal hygiene, the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by at least 60% according to SaharaReporters.

As of May 3, confirmed cases has risen to 2,169 with 18 deaths.

This, as expected will have people worried, and that’s including those whom – the President described as “poor and vulnerable”, because the truth remains no one wants to die.

Adwoa Nyarku, a house cleaner who averages about 36000 naira ($100) in Ghana’s capital city of Accra was interviewed by The Washington Post, she was quoted by the paper saying “All the people l work for do not even want me around their homes, they want to be safe and l understand it, but it also means, l have nothing to feed myself and children with.”

I want you to understand me, I am not saying people are not suffering and/or shouldn’t be allowed to look for their daily bread.

My point is, it won’t HELP in any way!

And this also applies to Lagos, many wouldn’t get their means of livelihood back; at least not until people are certain the COVID-19 spread has been contained.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria currently stands at 2388 (as of May 3) with Lagos state recording double-digit by the day, in my opinion, I don’t think that’s enough positives for any government to think of easing movement restrictions.

My Suggestion

The government should FOCUS on making the lockdown more tolerable for people especially the poor and vulnerable by working harder to make palliatives reach “more” people.

2. Population Lagos and It’s Peculiarities

Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu has listed guidelines – everyone who falls under the sector allowed movement, must follow the precautionary measures.

People would be allowed into Open Markets and Mall from 9 am to 3 pm on selected days and everyone must follow precautionary measures.

Vehicles transporting agricultural produce and other essential goods, to and from Lagos from any part of the country are not allowed to carrying more than 7 passengers, irrespective of the size.

Schools are to remain locked and continue with the options like e-learning already being explored.

Religious institutions should also remain closed from any form of gathering.

Transportation businesses must adhere to an overnight curfew, operations will be from 6 am to 6 pm.

Bus drivers and conductors as well as passengers are to wear face masks at all times and also practice the “coronavirus ritual” of handwashing and/or hand sanitizing regularly.

See that last part, where Bus Drivers, Conductors, and their passengers will have to wear a face mask, and wash or sanitize their hands – got me reeling.

If you live in Lagos or you’re a regular visitor, you know that will probably not happen; these people are, in my own opinion, from a different world and they don’t care about what you or what the government tells them.

Most of them don’t believe coronavirus is real, and how do people prevent what they feel doesn’t exist?

It gets worse when you think about the 6 am – 6 pm curfew.

Let me share a quick story with you.

When I started the full-time business of adulthood, I had to relocate outside Lagos because I wanted to be more productive. I made that decision after some horrible, horrible traffic experience (how else would you describe spending almost 8/9 hours on a journey that shouldn’t be more 2 hours max).

Heavy Traffic is unique to Lagos and this is down to the population of the state.

The traffic riddle will come into play as we enter this new phase of the lockdown and believe me (you can also quote me) it will create more problems than it will solve.

My Suggestion

I don’t have any suggestions for this one, because he pass me and my technical knowledge.

I will do the Nigerian norm and pray everything goes well. 😉

3. Health Professionals don’t Support

After the President ordered the easing of the lockdown in Lagos, one of the first updates I saw on my WhatsApp status was…

“Basically, from of May 4, it’s your immune system and in shaAllah”.

I probed further and below is the response I got:

“Basically, easing the lockdown is a big mistake, if not the biggest. You can see how the numbers are increasing daily.”

The government is trying to save the economy at the detriment of our lives.

This is from a medical doctor, who works with the Lagos state government and has seen people with coronavirus and possibly treated one.

Aproko Doctor is a popular face on Twitter and a medical practitioner, he is also not in agreement with the government’s decision, saying “I think we should wait until the numbers start to decrease at least before relaxing a lockdown.”

Image Credit: Twitter.com/aproko_doctor/

I tried reaching out via twitter to Aproko Doctor for comments on what he thinks can be done but he was unavailable.

Why do they care you might ask?

They are the foot soldiers in this war against the unseen enemy.

They will be the ones to face the battle if the numbers go out of hand.

Hundreds of health workers have died in the UK and the US.

PremiumTimes reported sometimes in April that the president of resident Doctors UCH Ibadan tested positive for coronavirus.

Just imagine the number of people like that who have been infected just because they care for people and want to save a life.

My Suggestion

I am not qualified to give any advice on this matter, so I will take it from another medical doctor.

Doctor Bukola Ajiboye Salami shared this on Facebook

