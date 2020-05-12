The Lagos state police have paraded 29 worshippers arrested in the state for violating the Federal Government’s directive against congregational worship.

The Christan and Islamic clerics arrested alongside their congregants at different locations in the state while holding congregational services, were paraded on Monday May 11 at the Command headquarters, Ikeja.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu said the Islamic cleric, 40-year-old Rasheed Jimoh and others were arrested in a Mosque at Olushi, Lagos Island on 9th May, 2020 at about 1:13 pm.

The Pastor identified as 61-year-old Apostle Sherperd Moses Peter, was arrested alongside 16 others at Christ Desire Sabbath Mission, Olodi, Apapa while holding congregational service.

Odumosu said;

“They were arrested while holding a congregational prayers in violation of the order issued by Government. In a related development, on the same date at about 1600hours, Policemen on enforcement duty from Tolu Division arrested a Christian Cleric, Apostle Shepherd Moses Peter ’61 years old’ and 16 others in Christ Desire Sabbath Mission, Olodi, Apapa holding congregational service”.

The Pastor who however defended himself, said he was in church to share palliatives to his members to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

The police commissioner said the offenders will be charged to court soon.

