Music director and producer Clarence Peters has been detained for questioning by police in Lagos. He is currently being held over the death of popular dancer, Love Divines known as Kodak.

Kodak who has grown to become one of the most sort after talent in the country reportedly got electrocuted while charging her phone on Wednesday evening at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos.

It was gathered that she was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital within the Estate, where she was later confirmed dead. Kodak has featured in musical videos for top stars like Olamide, Burna Boy and a host of others.

According to reports, she suffered chest burns when the phone fell on her body and died before they got to the hospital.

However, The Nation reported that Peters is now being detained and questioned at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba.

