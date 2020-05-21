The Lagos State Examinations Board has announced the postponement of the year 2020 Screening Test into Lagos State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, scheduled to commence from Monday, 25th to Saturday, 30th May, 2020, until further notice.

In a release issued today by the Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr. Supo S. Gbadegesin, the postponement of the examination was due to the ravaging global pandemic (COVID-19) and the need to curb its spread in the State.

The Director stated that new dates for the conduct of the examination would be communicated as soon as the situation improves and approvals are obtained from appropriate authorities.

Gbadegesin disclosed that registration is still ongoing for interested candidates via digital platforms, stressing that further inquiries can be made by contacting the Board through any of the following phone numbers: 08166599458, 08138462960 or 08035190744.

