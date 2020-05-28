Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomisays says the state will begin to see a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in four to six months.

Prof. Abayomi mentioned this when he spoke at the 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the One-Year Anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s assumption of office on Wednesday, May 27.

“It is difficult to predict the end of COVID19. When we are going to see our peak is also dependent on the profile of the outbreak.

We are watching what’s happening across the world and using the pattern of the outbreak in different environments to try and reach some kind of modelling pattern to when we are going to peak and when we are going to see the end of the outbreak.

We believe that a period of four to six months is a reasonable period by which we should start to see a significant decline in the number of COVID19 cases that we pick up in Lagos.

By that stage, many people would have been exposed to the virus and therefore the virus will have less of an opportunity to infect people because they would have developed some degree of immunity to the virus and that would signify the end of COVID19” he said