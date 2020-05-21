Lana Del Rey has confirmed that her new album will be released in September and will address the double standards she has experienced as a woman in the music industry.

On Thursday (21 May) morning, the “Summertime Sadness” singer shared a lengthy Instagram post expressing her frustration at being “crucified” for singing about “emotionally abusive” relationships where other female performers hadn’t faced the same criticism.

Del Rey wrote: “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamourising abuse??????”

“With all the topics women are finally allowed to explore… I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes or submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”

Del Rey explained: “I’m not not a feminist – but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me – the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes… the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women.”

