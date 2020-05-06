Nigerian controversial blogger and investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made another some shocking claims about Nigeria’s most popular blogger, Linda Ikeji.

Kemi Olunloyo while responding to a follower, who claimed Linda Ikeji was more wealthy and influential, said Linda doesn’t have it all.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, Linda Ikeji’s wealth doesn’t exist. She stressed that her car was a gift and that Dudafa gave her N242M Dasuki money she admitted to.

Kemi wrote, “LINDA DOESN’T HAVE IT ALL. Her son has an identity crisis. She stole Jeremi’s used condom according to SDK and did IVF. Lied about a surrogate pregnancy, her wealth doesn’t exist. Her car a gift, Dudafa gave her N242M Dasuki money she admitted to, nobody knows her in N. America.”

Despite the fact that Kemi Olunloyo is controversial, however, some of her report to some extent have always turned out to be true.

