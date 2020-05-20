A South African lady has shared a sad story of how a 17-year-old teenager impregnated his two sister 15 and 13.
According the the narrator identified as Rose Berry on Twitter, the 3 siblings were home alone throughout the lock that lasted for five weeks as their mom was an essential worker.
“This 17 y/o boy impregnated his two younger sisters💔 Their mom is an essential worker so she was working so they started sleeping together since lockdown. Mommy saw the 15 y/o has pregnancy symptoms then investigated only to find out the father is her son to add the 13 y/o is also pregnant. The son admitted that he was sleeping with both his siblings then he ran away from home.” Rose said
This 17 y/o boy impregnated his two younger sisters💔
— 💄💕Ntando_Kaziii❤️😍 (@Rosey_Berry) May 19, 2020
