Although the lockdown will be lifted in less than 3 days from now, however, there are still restrictions on social gatherings of more than 20 people, which means weekend parties like weddings, burial ceremonies amongst others will be on hold for the main time.

However, media personality and host, Ebuka Uchendu has spoken for the people that bought Aso Ebi, “a name given for clothing materials used for parties in Nigeria,” earlier this year ahead of parties, which they thought would take place in 2020 but with the spread of coronavirus are not likely to take place.

Ebuka in his statement asked if it was possible to return the Aso Ebi and get a refund.

He said, “Are Saturdays still for weddings? Also, if you paid for asoebi for a wedding before 2020 got cancelled, can you return it and ask for a refund? 🤔😩.”

Ebuka Uchendu, who is known for his hot fashion sense is the host of popular reality tv show, Big Brother Naija and Rubbin Minds.

