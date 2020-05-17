A trending video shows the moment COVID-19 Taskforce officials bust into a wedding that was happening in a church in Cross Rivers state. Guests at the wedding were videoed running helter-skelter immediately the Task Force entered the church.

According to reports surrounding the video, the wedding that breached all rules of social distancing, with some guests seen without using face masks, was held at a branch of The Apostolic Church, Calabar, Cross River State.

The COVID-19 task force officials are seen making their way into the church while the event was going on but as soon as they were spotted by the guests, the guests took to their heels to avoid being arrested.

The bride and the groom who were still on the altar were later seen making their way out of the Church before the task force officials went to confront a man, supposedly the leader of the church.

Watch the video below,

