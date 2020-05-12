A video of a young man who was forced to walk a long distance while carrying his sick wife as there was no public transport insight due to the lockdown in Rivers State, has gone viral on social media.

According to a lady identified as Mumy B Oyigbo who shared the videos on Facebook, she had sighted the couple trekking on the road and noticed the sick wife was on the verge of dying.

Oyigbo stated that the outcome would have been fatal if she had not come along to help them get to the hospital.

Due to the lockdown, there were no cars on the road and the husband had no choice but to carry his weak wife while trekking.

Mumy B Oyigbo wrote on facebook ;

Watch how this Corona virus lockdown might be leading to death in Rivers State. The girl you see in the video was almost dying her husband had to carry her on his back for long because there is no vehicle on the road. She almost fainted on the road I couldn’t record that part because I’m the only one driving. Had to help them to my hospital.

Last time I saw a more sever case where I still drove them to my hospital free of charge where we gave the girl emergency oxygen she was a second away from death.

God save us in this Rivers state. Many sick people will die at home. If hunger does not kill other sickness will because you can’t go out.

God save us in Rivers state.

Video Below:

