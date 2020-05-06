One of the pains in marriage is for a man to discover that the children he thought were his actually belonged to another man.

A man received the the most shocking news of his life when The Embassy disclosed that his 4 children belong to another man.

This was made public on Twitter, as a user on the platform who claims the man affected is a senior friend, wrote that the man thought his 3 girls and a boy were his children only to find out they are not.

“I just got a call from a senior friend, he told me that the DNA results of his four beautiful Children are out they are… 3girls and a boy from the Embassy and NONE of the kids are his” the user identfed as Josiah wrote

I just got a call from a senior friend, he told me that the DNA results of his four beautiful Children are out they are… 3girls and a boy from the Embassy and NONE of the kids are his…🤦🏽🙆🏽‍♂️ — Conteúr Josh (@GospelJosiah) May 6, 2020

HOT NOW