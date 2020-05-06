One of the pains in marriage is for a man to discover that the children he thought were his actually belonged to another man.
A man received the the most shocking news of his life when The Embassy disclosed that his 4 children belong to another man.
This was made public on Twitter, as a user on the platform who claims the man affected is a senior friend, wrote that the man thought his 3 girls and a boy were his children only to find out they are not.
“I just got a call from a senior friend, he told me that the DNA results of his four beautiful Children are out they are… 3girls and a boy from the Embassy and NONE of the kids are his” the user identfed as Josiah wrote
I just got a call from a senior friend, he told me that the DNA results of his four beautiful Children are out they are… 3girls and a boy from the Embassy and NONE of the kids are his…🤦🏽🙆🏽♂️
— Conteúr Josh (@GospelJosiah) May 6, 2020
HOT NOW
- It’s not your fault, we blame Don Jazzy -Nigerians react as Rema claims money is not his goal
- Clarence Peters’ girlfriend speaks on his arrest over Picture Kodak’s death – Reveals details
- MC Oluomo flaunts his US-based children as they celebrate their birthday (Photos)
Discussion about this post