A Nigerian man identified as Salman Duke has been dealt a harsh blow by the coronavirus pandemic.

The heartbroken man took to micro-blogging site, Twitter to mourn his ‘close girlfriend,’ Magana, who died of Coronavirus in Abuja.

According to the aggrieved man, the deceased had been ill and was treating malaria and typhoid until last Thursday when she tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

”I just lost a close girlfriend to Covid-19 in Wuye, Abuja, she passed just now.

It’s sad Covid-19 prevented me from being there when you gave up the ghost, which I’m very sure it was your last wish as you always say “Bobo come and hold me. Magana I will miss you for the rest of my life. The Hausa you thought and all the connections you gave in Abuja.

I insisted you were exposed to Covid-19, you claimed it was Malaria, you kept treating malaria to typhoid until last week Thursday when things exacerbated and you went for proper checks at the National Hospital and you were tested positive. You really fought hard Magana. ” he tweeted.

