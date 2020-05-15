Popular Ghanaian actress and mother of one, Yvonne Nelson, savaged a fan who tried to raise question about marriage on her Twitter handle.

The fan identified as Manuel Sarfo via his comment on her recent post asked the actress when she would be getting married.

He wrote, “When are you getting married?”

Yvonne Nelson was not one to keep quiet on such question as she went ahead to share her personal opinion about marriage. She stressed that marriage is neither a degree nor an achievement so nobody should ever be pressurised into it.

She wrote,

“Is that an achievement? It is not a DEGREE”.

See her post below;

HOT NOW