Veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has taken to social media to recommend that women masturbate.
The Nigerian actress who now lives in London, said this as she reposted a message from an Instagram user promoting “Masturbation May”.
The Instagram user explained Masturbation May as “a whole month dedicated to self-love and carving out some ‘me time’.”
She added that the aim is to “remove the shame and stigma” surrounding female masturbation.
Victoria added while reposting: “I recommend this too, Better than getting involved with a sexual controller #noshame #notodomesticviolence.”
If you recall, the actress recently narrated her chilling and disturbing encounter in the hands of her ex-husband, Godwin Okri, during their messy divorce.
The actress made this known during an Instagram live chat with Malin Anderson, a UK based mental health advocate.
“He would tell me ‘I know a lot of people in prison, my clients that owe me a lot of favor because they didn’t do long term and I’ll just waste you and nothing is going to happen.’ At that point I just told him that I’m ready to die, I’m not coming back to you, he said alright, we will see about that,” she said.
