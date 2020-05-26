Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi has reacted after a fan claimed her marriage crashed because she was barren and promiscuous.
According to her, the marriage ended almost a year ago, so people need to move past it and let her be.
Sharing the screenshot, she wrote ;
“Shit I Receive Daily… First Scape Goat!!!!!… When will this End???… The Relationship Sailed almost a Year ago.. Can y’all negative people move past it??? Please?????? Enough!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He is calm, But me I am not well oooooo… I have been trying to face front for a while now but y’all keep making me mad Asf!!!!!! Have sense ooo, My name is Red ooo, I don’t just Bark, I Dey bite ooo… Don’t “thought” and come near me hence forth, you didn’t liv in that marriage with Us and u must be Foolish to even believe anything those so called “authentic” blogs wrote… ENOUGH!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Blossom and Maureen got married in 2016 and their marriage packed up in 2019.
HOT NOW
- ’21 years Ago, I was raped and I gave birth to twins, Now they have grown’, Nigerian lady recounts
- Man goes viral on Social media after buying Lamborghini Urus and three 2020 Porsches for his children and mother on same day
- You rejected my contract just because they made you see me as a bad egg – Peter Okoye to Cynthia Morgan as he opens up why he left Square Records Label
Discussion about this post