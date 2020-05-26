Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi has reacted after a fan claimed her marriage crashed because she was barren and promiscuous.

According to her, the marriage ended almost a year ago, so people need to move past it and let her be.

Sharing the screenshot, she wrote ;

“Shit I Receive Daily… First Scape Goat!!!!!… When will this End???… The Relationship Sailed almost a Year ago.. Can y’all negative people move past it??? Please?????? Enough!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He is calm, But me I am not well oooooo… I have been trying to face front for a while now but y’all keep making me mad Asf!!!!!! Have sense ooo, My name is Red ooo, I don’t just Bark, I Dey bite ooo… Don’t “thought” and come near me hence forth, you didn’t liv in that marriage with Us and u must be Foolish to even believe anything those so called “authentic” blogs wrote… ENOUGH!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Blossom and Maureen got married in 2016 and their marriage packed up in 2019.

