NURTW chieftain, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo is an excited father as his children celebrate their birthday today.

The proud father shared lovely photos of his three children named Nofisat, Taiwo and Kehinde Akinsanya who are based in Atlanta, United States.

MC Oluomo also revealed the twins he has were born in the same hour which makes him see himself as a blessed parent.

He wrote: “It’s a great blessing for parents to have three (3) of their children a boy and two daughters who were born on the same day , the my twins in the same hour.

You have always been my strength and role model to your junior one.

May God through your guidance take care of these little angels, May all the provision needed be made available for them and bless you and grant you long life.

Happy Birthday confidants Nofisat, Taiwo and Kehinde Akinsanya”.

See Photos

