American Rapper Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milan Harris have welcomed a new baby boy.

On Wednesday, Meek took to Twitter to announce he and his girlfriend had welcomed a baby boy. “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday,” he wrote along with the hashtag “#thebestgift.”

Thanks for all the birthday love ❤️👌🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

The boy marks Meek and Harris’ first child together. The rapper has two other sons, Murad Williams and Rihmeek Williams, from a previous relationship.

Dating rumors began swirling around the couple back in 2019; however, Harris denied the rumors during an interview with an American radio in October: “To be honest, Meek was the first celebrity to ever wear my stuff. In 2012 he wore one of my hoodies,” the designer said. “And it was an $80 hoodie at the time and that’s literally when I started. … Meek supports Milano and I support Meek. That’s my friend.”

