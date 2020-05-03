Nigerian musician cum Instagram ‘blogger’ Tunde Ednut is in a serious romantic relationship with Ghanaian lady, Erica Emefa.

According to reports obtained from Kemi Filani, Tunde and Erica are in the same career path as she is also a social media content creator based in Ghana. The duo are said to be quite serious about their relationship as plans to get married are on the full course.

“Tunde truly loves Erica oh. In fact, they will soon get married” the source said.

See photos of her below…

Erica had earlier taken to her page to share a message she received from her man, Tunde, whose contact she saved as “T” in her phone with a love emoji.

In the message, Tunde was on a full lover boy mode as encouraged his boo to chin up and stay positive.

He got me this peng glasses too ☺️” She wrote as she shared his message.

The source added that Tunde Ednut doesn’t joke with Erica as he can do anything to make her happy

