Media personality, IK Osakioduwa has revealed his opinion on why men have side chicks.

IK made this known during an Instalive chat with Toke Makinwa last night as he stated that when people are happy with people they are dating no matter their status, it simply means “dating differently”.

However after Toke Makinwa pointed out that most men can’t handle successful women no matter how much the woman tries to keep the relationship, IK stated that “men have to be needed”.

The media personality insinuated that men have side chicks because most times their wives don’t make them feel needed. He stated that men need to know that their presence is needed, and side chicks most times present such needs.

Here is the video below;

