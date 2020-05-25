Nollywood ace actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has described actress Mercy Aigbe as one of ‘Nollywood’s finest actresses.’

The 51-year-old actor shared a behind the scene photo of himself and Mercy Aigbe from a movie on Instagram as he complimented her.

He said, “Be yourself! She loves you for who you are not for what you are. Whether you are a road side Mechanic or an Engineer, what is yours is yours. On stage with one of Nollywood finest actresses @realmercyaigbe whom I love and cherish even if I am a Mechanic and she is a Princess.”

