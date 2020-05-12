If you are a fan of the relationship between the two former BB Naija House Mates Mercy and Ike, then here is a great News for you. MultiChoice, leading video entertainment provider announced the launch of two brand new reality TV shows: “Mercy and Ike” and “Judging Matters”

“Mercy and Ike” kicked off on Sunday, April 26 Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family on DStv and Gotv.

The TV series show follows the love life of Mercy Eke who won the Big Brother Naija Season 4 and Ike Oyema, a fellow housemate. Their unlikely bond during show inspired this show and it is believed it would make a great love story as they continue to entertain viewers with their pranks and affection.

The show airs at 6:30 pm every Sunday

