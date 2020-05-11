Reality TV star, Mercy Eke has bagged a new endorsement deal with a cosmetic company.

The winner of 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show made this known via her verified Instagram page.

The Imo State native who took to her page on Monday, May 11, 2020, to share the news with her over 1 million fans, revealed she was excited about her recent partnership with Classic Makeup U.S.A.

Writing further, Mercy used the opportunity to also informed her fans she would be unveiling some amazing plans soon.

See her announcement video:

