BBNaija 2019 winner Mercy Eke has come out to rant about the dwindling support of her fans.

The brand influencer and reality tv star complained bitterly about how she does not get the full support and cooperation of those who call themselves her fans.

Mercy strongly noted that she needs die-hard fans who will focus all their love and attention on her alone and nobody else.

Mercy says she needs soldiers who are willing and ready to fight for her till the end — she says she needs warriors who wouldn’t switch sides whenever she’s fazed with a minor challenge.

Mercy also urged her fans to fasten their seat belts and be truly dedicated to her alone as she doesn’t like the idea of sharing her fans with someone else.

Watch her speak below,

Another video;

