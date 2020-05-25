With the emergence of Tiktok, it has become easy to troll people and hide under the guise of making a hilarious tiktok content. A Nigerian makeup artist has taken a dig at BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke over her accent.

In the video making the rounds on social media, Lady identified as Abebi took a serious dig at Mercy Eke over her accent. She described Mercy as a very beautiful woman that radiates the room until everyone hears her speak.

In her words: “She is obviously a very beautiful woman but when she opens up her mouth, it’s like dirt”

Watch the video below:

