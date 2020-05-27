Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has finally revealed the names of her beautiful baby girl she welcomed in the United States on the 4th of May 2020.

The mother of four on Children’s Day took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of her daughter as she revealed her name.

She wrote:

Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more.

You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our special gift from God.

See more lovely photos of Divine below:

