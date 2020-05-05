Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband have welcomed their fourth child yesterday in the United States.

An excited Mr Okojie broke the news via his Instagram page on Monday evening as he also revealed her name as “Divine Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.”

He wrote;

“Every Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter.

Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.”

Recall that the couple revealed they were expecting their fourth child last year, December, when Mercy Johnson shared photos with her husband, a scan of the pregnancy and wrote on her Instagram page;

“I’ve always wanted 4 but, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby-making business.”

“So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way. I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed.”

Congratulations to them.

