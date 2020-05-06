Katherine Esther Jackson, the mother of the famous Jackson Five and Janet, who all turned out to become artistes, turned 90 on Monday, 4th of May, 2020.

Michael Jackson’s celebrity daughter, Paris Jackson, in Instagram post celebrated her grandmother Katherine as she shared a picture of her and included a message to the matriarch of the Jackson family.

“To the queen ♥️ #90,” Paris wrote.

Other members of the Jackson Family, including Michael siblings — Latoya, Tito, and Jermaine also posted tributes to their mother.

MJ’s sister Latoya Jackson wrote, “She has been an inspiration to us! ‬‪A great example of unconditional love and kindness!‬ ‪Her Godlike ways!”

She added, “‪Today she turns 90! ‬ ‪#MondayThoughts #MondayMood #MondayMotivation #Family #Mother #MayThe4th #grateful #SendingYouLove💞”

MJ’s brother, Tito Jackson posted a touching message to his mother, saying, “Wishing my precious Mother and older brother Jackie lots of love, peace, happiness and good health! 🦚💐🎉😘🎁🙏🏾”

Jermaine Jackson also got in on the action, posted a photo of his mother with three emojis, “🙏🏾💜🔥.”

